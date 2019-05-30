Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held today have considered and taken on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2019 duly reviewed by the Audit Committee. We enclose the same in the prescribed form duly signed along with the Audit Report and Statement of Impact of Audit Qualification (for audit report with modified opinion)

Pdf Link: Shah Alloys Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com