Shah Foods Ltd. - Non Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report

This is to inform you that Annual Secretarial Compliance Report under Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 read with BSE Circular dated 9th May, 2019 is not applicable to our company.Further, Company shall comply with this regulation within 6 months from the date of applicability.

Please take the same on your record.

Published on May 29, 2019
