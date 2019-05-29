Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 30, read with part A of Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the following decisions have been taken at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today:

1. On the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors has approved:

a) Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter/ year ended on March 31, 2019.

b) Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2019. The copy of the same is enclosed.

2. Declaration of CFO regarding unmodified Opinion on the aforesaid Financial Results is attached.



Pdf Link: Shah Foods Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

