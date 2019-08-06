Shahi Shipping Ltd-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that, the meeting of Board of Directors of the Shahi Shipping Limited(the Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to consider and approve:



1.Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report & Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019.



2.Notice convening 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and fixing Book closure for the same.



3.To consider & approve, inter-alia the un-audited financial results for 1st Quarter ended June 30, 2019 of the Financial Year 2019-20, pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations &Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



4.Any other business with the permission of the Chair.



Pdf Link: Shahi Shipping Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Shahi Shipping Limited Is Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, 13Th August 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com