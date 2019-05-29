Shahi Shipping Ltd - Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Shahi Shipping Limited

This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of Shahi Shipping Limited at its meeting held on Wednesday, 29th May 2019, which commenced at 12.00 PM and concluded at 2.00 PM inter alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2019, pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com