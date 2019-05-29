Shakti Press Ltd. - Update on board meeting

The Board Meeting to be held on 29/05/2019 has been revised to 30/05/2019 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/05/2019 has been revised to 30/05/2019

With reference to earlier letter dated May 20, 2019 regarding the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company, on May 29, 2019 to consider and approve audited financials of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019. Shakti Press Ltd has now informed BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors held on May 29, 2019 stands adjourned after discussion among directors on advice from independent directors.

The Chairman of the Board, with the approval of all the Directors of the Company present at the meeting has decided to adjourn the Board Meeting to May 30, 2019 (Thursday) at 4:00 PM (IST) to consider and approve audited financials of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019. The results will be submitted to the exchange subsequently, as per the requirement of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements).



