Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we are submitting herewith copy of newspaper advertisement published in Financial Express Ahmedabad (English & Gujarati editions) today i.e. on August 3, 2019 intimating inter alia, dispatch of Annual Report for the FY 2018-19 together with Notice convening 15th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") scheduled on August 26, 2019, details of e-voting facility and Book closure period for the purpose of AGM.



We request to take the same on your records and disseminate the same to the members.



Pdf Link: SHALBY LTD - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com