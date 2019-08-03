SHALBY LTD - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we are submitting herewith copy of newspaper advertisement published in Financial Express Ahmedabad (English & Gujarati editions) today i.e. on August 3, 2019 intimating inter alia, dispatch of Annual Report for the FY 2018-19 together with Notice convening 15th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") scheduled on August 26, 2019, details of e-voting facility and Book closure period for the purpose of AGM.

We request to take the same on your records and disseminate the same to the members.

Pdf Link: SHALBY LTD - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 03, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.