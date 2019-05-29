SHALIBHADRA FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The meeting of Board of Directors of the company is rescheduled on Thursday, 30th May, 2018 due to some unavoidable circumstances to consider and transact the following Business:



1. To take on record of audited quarterly financial result for the quarter ended 31st March, 2019 & Audited financial Result for the year ended 31st March, 2019.



2. To recommend dividend, if any.



3. Any other matter, if any.



Pdf Link: Shalibhadra Finance Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Rescheduled On 30Th May, 2018.

