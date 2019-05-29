Sub: Submission of Un-Audited Standalone Financials Results of the Company and Limited Review Report as per Provisions of Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.



The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, inter-alia, have discussed and approved Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the following:



1. Financial Results: Audited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2019.



2. Limited Review Report: A Certified Copy of the Limited Review Report on Standalone Financials for Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2019 by the Auditors.

Pdf Link: Shalimar Agencies Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com