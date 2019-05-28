Appointment of Ms. Urvi Jindal as an Additional Director of the Company in the category of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director and Resignation of Ms. Pushpa Chowdhary form the position of directorship of the Company.

Pdf Link: Shalimar Paints Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com