Shalimar Paints Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Please find attached Investors Presentation in respect of Investors Tele Conference which is scheduled to be held today i.e., May 29, 2019 at 4:00 pm.

Pdf Link: Shalimar Paints Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Shalimar Paints Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor