Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 39(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations

Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations regarding loss of share certificates and issue of the Duplicate certificates.

Pdf Link: Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 39(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd

