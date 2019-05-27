Further to our corporate announcement dated 18th May, 2019 and pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015(the Listing Regulations) we enclose herewith a Statement of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31,2019 alongwith the Independent Auditors Report.



1.The above financial results were approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today on 27th May, 2019, Monday, at its Registered Office which commenced at 05.30 P.M. and concluded at 7.00 P.M



2. The Board considered and took note on compliance done under SEBIs (LODR) Regulation, 2015 for the quarter ended 31.12.2018.



3. The Board hereby appointed M/s Pankaj Trivedi & Co. to conduct Secretarial Audit for the Year 2018-2019.



Pdf Link: Shamrock Industrial Co.Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

