Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 0.25 (i.e. 2.5%) per equity share, face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year 2018-19 subject to approval of shareholders in Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com