Shanthi Gears Ltd. - Disclosure Under Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to the Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we enclose herewith the half-yearly disclosure of Related Party Transactions, on consolidated basis for the half ended 31st March 2019.

The above said disclosure will be made available on the Companys website www.shanthigears.com

Pdf Link: Shanthi Gears Ltd. - Disclosure Under Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
