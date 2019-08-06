Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

In compliance with the provision of Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find the enclosed copies of newspaper advertisement published in Financial Express (English) and Financial Express (Gujarati Edition) on 05th day of august, 2019.

Kindly take the same on record and inform all the concerned accordingly.

Pdf Link: Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
