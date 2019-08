Notice is hereby given that the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, 30th day of August, 2019 at 5.00 P.M. at Shanti Corporate House, Beside Hira Rupa Hall, Opposite Landmark Hotel, Bopal-Ambli Road, Ahmedabad - 380058, Gujarat, India to transact the following business as set forth in the AGM Notice.

Pdf Link: Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd - Notice Of 31St Annual General Meeting Of The Company

