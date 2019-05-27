Sharat Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

27.05.2019 Board meeting starts at 4.00 p.m and ends at 7.00pm and consider the following
approval of audited financial results for the year ending 31.03.2019 and auditors report
approval of publication of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2019
Reappointment of Internal Auditor
Reappointment of secretarial Auditor

Pdf Link: Sharat Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Sharat Industries Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.