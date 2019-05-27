27.05.2019 Board meeting starts at 4.00 p.m and ends at 7.00pm and consider the following

approval of audited financial results for the year ending 31.03.2019 and auditors report

approval of publication of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2019

Reappointment of Internal Auditor

Reappointment of secretarial Auditor



Pdf Link: Sharat Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com