Sharda Motor Industries Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Please find enclosed herewith copies of the newspaper advertisement dated May 29, 2019 [Financial Express (English Language) and Vir Arjun (Hindi Regional Language)]. This is for your information and records.

Pdf Link: Sharda Motor Industries Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Sharda Motor Industries Ltd

