The Board Of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today have considered and approved the re-appointment of Shri Kishan Nagin Parikh and Prof. Ashok Kumar Bhattacharya, as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years on the Board of the Company w.e.f September 3, 2019 to 2 September, 2024, subject to the approval of Shareholders.



Further Shri Kishan Nagin Parikh and Prof. Ashok Kumar Bhattacharya has confirmed that they are not related to any of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or Promoters of the Company and are not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or the order of any statutory authority.



The brief profile of Shri Kishan Nagin Parikh and Prof. Ashok Kumar Bhattacharya in pursuant to the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015, Circular" has been enclosed.

Pdf Link: Sharda Motor Industries Ltd - Approval Of Board Of Directors For Re-Appointment Of Shri Kishan Nagin Parikh And Prof. Ashok Kumar Bhattacharya, As Non-Executive Independent Director Of The Company For A Second Term Of 5 (Five) Consecutive Years, Subject To The Approval Of Shareholders.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com