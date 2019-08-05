Sharda Motor Industries Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting

Sharda Motor Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, if any, we would like to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Director of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 12th August, 2019, inter-alia: to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



