Sharda Motor Industries Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

In furtherance to our Letter No. SMIL: LISTING: 19-20/2005, dated 20th May, 2019 and pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provision(s), if any, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today (Le. Monday, 27th May, 2019, commenced at 12:50 PM. and concluded at 2:30 P.M.), has inter-alia considered/ recommended and/ approved the attached Agenda Item.

Published on May 27, 2019
Sharda Motor Industries Ltd

