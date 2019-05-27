Shardul Securities Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Shardul Securities Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has transacted the following:

Recommendation of Final Dividend @ 6% i.e. Rs 0.60 per Equity Share of the Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2018-2019 if approved by the Shareholders in its ensuing Annual General Meeting, be paid on or before 28th day from the conclusion of the said Annual General Meeting.

Published on May 27, 2019
