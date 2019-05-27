Shardul Securities Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has transacted the following:



Recommendation of Final Dividend @ 6% i.e. Rs 0.60 per Equity Share of the Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2018-2019 if approved by the Shareholders in its ensuing Annual General Meeting, be paid on or before 28th day from the conclusion of the said Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Shardul Securities Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com