Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, 27th May 2019, the following business was transacted:



1. Audited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) and Statement of Asset and Liabilities for the year ended 31st March 2019 were approved by the Board of Directors.



2. Recommendation of Final Dividend @ 6% i.e. Rs 0.60 per Equity Share of the Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2018-2019 if approved by the Shareholders in its ensuing Annual General Meeting, be paid on or before 28th day from the conclusion of the said Annual General Meeting.



3. Recommendation of re-appointment of Mr. Charul Abuwala as an Independent Director of the Company subject to the approval of members at the ensuning Annual General Meeting for a period of 5 years.



4. Appointment of Mr. Lalit Shah as an Additional Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 6th June, 2019.



Pdf Link: Shardul Securities Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

