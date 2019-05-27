Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015 (LODR), we enclose advertisements given in Free Press Journal and Navshakti on the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

