This is to inform you that in terms of Regulation 43 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 have recommended a Final Dividend of Rs.0.05/- (0.50%) per Equity Share for the FY 2018-19, subject to the approval of members in the ensuing General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com