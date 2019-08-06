Sheela Foam Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

In terms of Regulations 30 and 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with related circulars and notifications, please find enclosed herewith, Limited Reviewed un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 as approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on August 06, 2019 at #14, Sector 135, Noida.

Pdf Link: Sheela Foam Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
TOPICS
Sheela Foam Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.