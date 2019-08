Pursuant to regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed soft copy of the Annual Report for the financial year 2018-19 duly approved and adopted by the shareholders of the Company at the 47th Annual General Meeting held on July 15, 2019.

Pdf Link: Sheela Foam Ltd - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report

