With reference to the captioned subject, we kindly want to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors (Meeting No. 01/2019-20) of SHEETAL COOL PRODUCTS LIMITED held today i.e. May 30, 2019 at 1900 Hours and concluded at 2030 Hours at the registered office, Plot No. 75-81, G.I.D.C. Estate, Amreli 365601, and the following matters inter alia have been considered, approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors:



1. Audited (Standalone) Financial Results for the Six months and year ended on 31st March, 2019.

2. Accepted Resignation of Ms. Neelam N Ahuja from the position of the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from closing hours of 31st May, 2019.

3. Revised the remuneration of Mr. Bhupatbhai D Bhuva, Managing Directors, Mr. Dineshkumar D Bhuva, Whole Time Director and Mr. Sanjaybhai D Bhuva, Whole Time Director, subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Sheetal Cool Products Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com