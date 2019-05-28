Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

A. In compliance of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to enclose the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st March, 2019, which have been duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 28th day of May, 2019. The Board Meeting commenced at 11.30 A.M. and concluded at 4.00 P.M.



A copy of Audited Report on the said results, in the prescribed format, issued by the Auditors of the company is also enclosed.

In terms of Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the extract of Financial Results, in the prescribed format, shall be published by 29.05.2019 in Business Standard (English Edition) and Sukhabar (Bengali vernacular language daily).The full format of the Results for the Quarter ended 31st March, 2019 shall be available on the websites of the Stock Exchanges where equity shares of the Company is listed i.e. at The Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. (www.bseindia.com) and on the Companys website at www.ccapltd.in.



B.Cessation of Mr. Chinmoy Mazumder from the position of Non -Executive Directorship pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2018/10 effective from 1st April, 2019 due to attaining Age of 78 years.

C.Mr. Chinmoy Mazumder was the member of different Committees of the Board, so after his cessation, Committees of the Board of Directors be and are hereby re-constituted with the following members:

1. Mr. Sankalan Dutta -Director

2. Mr. Arunansu Goswami - Independent Director

3. Ms. Moumana Pal - Independent Director



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com