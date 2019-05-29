Sheltrex Karjat Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (3) - Board Meeting Intimation

Dear Sir
Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
