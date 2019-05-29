Sheltrex Karjat Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 51 (1), (2) - Price Sensitive information / disclosure of event / Information

Dear Sir
Submitting the disclosure that our entity is not identified as a Large Corporate

Published on May 29, 2019
