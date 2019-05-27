Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Please find enclosed herewith Investor Presentation of Shemaroo Entertainment Limited for your information and records.

The same is also disseminated on the website of the Company i.e. www.shemarooent.com

Pdf Link: Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.