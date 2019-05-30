With reference to your email dated May 30, 2019 seeking clarification for the media report appeared today in m.timesofindia.com FIR registered against management and directors of Viacom 18 Media Private Limited and Shemaroo, please be informed that the Company and its Directors/employees have not received any formal communication from the Police nor a copy of the FIR till now.



Hence, it would be premature to comment on the above media report. The Company will submit clarification on above to the exchanges once it receives/avails a certified copy of the FIR.



Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd - News Clarification - Media Report In M.Timesofindia.Com Dated May 30, 2019 - FIR Registered Against Management And Directors Of Viacom 18 Media Private Limited And Shemaroo

