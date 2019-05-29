Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Resignation of Ms. Dhvani Mehta from the post of Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer with effect from closing of Business hours of May 31, 2019.

