Shilpa Medicare Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

With reference to the above-cited subject, we wish to inform you that Ms. Namrata Bhutada
(DIN: 05l336l4), Director of the Company, has submitted her resignation due to her personal
reasons and the same has been accepted by the Board of Directors with effect from 27th May,
20l9. She has been on the Board since 28lh February, 2015.

Pdf Link: Shilpa Medicare Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Shilpa Medicare Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.