Shilpa Medicare Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

The board of directors of Shilpa Medicare Limited Recommend Dividend of 100% (ire. Re l/- per every share of face value of Rel) for financial year 2018-19 subject to approval of members

Pdf Link: Shilpa Medicare Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Shilpa Medicare Ltd

