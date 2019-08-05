SHILPA MEDICARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the subject cited above, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Shilpa Medicare Limited will be held on Tuesday, the 13th day of August, 2019 to inter alia transact the following items of business:



Approval of the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2019.



This is for your information and records.



Pdf Link: Shilpa Medicare Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com