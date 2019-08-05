Shilpa Medicare Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

SHILPA MEDICARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the subject cited above, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Shilpa Medicare Limited will be held on Tuesday, the 13th day of August, 2019 to inter alia transact the following items of business:

Approval of the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2019.

This is for your information and records.

Published on August 05, 2019
