Shilpa Medicare Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Dividend of 100% (i.e. Re. 1/- per every share of face value of Re. 1) for the financial year 2018-19 subject to approval of members.

Pdf Link: Shilpa Medicare Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com