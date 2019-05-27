Shilpa Medicare Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31 March, 2019

Auditors Report for the Financial Year ended 31ST March, 2019

Recommend Dividend of 100% (ire. Re l/- per every share of face value of Rel) for financial

year 2018-19 subject to approval of members,

To foray into the R&D activities of specific drug processes by roping prominent technocrats through a new subsidiary company incorporated as Sravathi Advance Process Technologies Private Limited.

The resignation tendered by Ms. Namrata Bhutada with effect from 27052019.

