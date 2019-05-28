We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on May 28, 2019, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:30 P.M., have



1. Considered, approved and took on record the audited financial result for the half year and year ended on March 31, 2019 along with Audit Report (Unmodified Opinion) and Declaration by the Company for the Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion;



2. Considered, approved and took on record the audited financial Statement for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019.



Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us.



Pdf Link: Shish Industries Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com