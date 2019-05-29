Shiva Mills Ltd - Board recommends Dividend

Shiva Mills Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.40 per share for every one equity share of Rs. 10/- each.

Published on May 29, 2019
