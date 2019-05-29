Shiva Texyarn Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

1. Sri A Dhananjayan (DIN : 08043947) and Sri D Satish Krishnan (DIN : 00052973) were appointed as an Additional Directors in the capacity of Independent Directors of the Company for a period of five years commencing from 29th May 2019 to 28th May 2024, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The profile of the said Directors are attached.



2. Sri K N V Ramani (DIN : 00007931) and Sri S Marusamy (DIN : 00610091), were appointed as an Independent Directors of the Company for a period of five years with effect from 25th August 2014 to 24th August 2019. Their tenure of first term of office as an Independent Directors will ends on 24th August 2019. The Board has recommended the re-appointment of Sri K N V Ramani and Sri S Marusamy as an Independent Directors for a second term of five years commencing from 25th August 2019 to 24th August 2024, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



3. Sri C S K Prabhu, Sri S Palaniswami and Dr K R Thillainathan, were appointed as an Independent Directors of the Company for a period of five years with effect from 25th August 2014 to 24th August 2019 and their tenure of first term of office as an Independent Director will ends on 24th August 2019. The said Directors has not sought for their re-appointment.



