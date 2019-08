Pursuant to Regulation 47(1)(a) and Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the copy of Notice of Board Meeting advertised in the following Newspapers:



Business Standard dated 01.08.2019 in English



Makkal Kural dated 01.08.2019 in Tamil



Kindly take on record the above information.



Pdf Link: Shiva Texyarn Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

