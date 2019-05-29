Shivagrico Implements Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 29th May, 2019 have approved and code of fair disclosure under SEBI(PIT) Regualtions

Pdf Link: Shivagrico Implements Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Shivagrico Implements Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor