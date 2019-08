With reference to the captioned subject we submit herewith Newspapers cuttings of the notice of the meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 to consider, and approve Unaudited Financial Results of company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019 .

