Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copies of Newspaper Publications of Notice of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 12th August, 2019 to consider Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019 as published on 04th August, 2019, in:

a. Jansatta -Hindi Edition

b. Financial Express - English Edition

Please take the aforesaid information on your record.



Pdf Link: Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com