SHIVALIK BIMETAL CONTROLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 12th Day of August, 2019, inter alia, to consider and approve the following:



1. The Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 alongwith the Limited Review Report thereon; and



2. The Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2019 and to fix the date of Annual General Meeting & Book Closure dates/record date.



In continuation of our intimation regarding closure of trading window vide our letter dated 01st July, 2019, the Trading Window of the Company remains closed until 14th August, 2019 in pursuance of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.





You are requested to kindly take note of the same in your record.



Pdf Link: Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

