Shivam Autotech Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 30

Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 for issuance of consolidated share certificate.

Pdf Link: Shivam Autotech Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 30

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Shivam Autotech Ltd

