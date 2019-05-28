Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 has inter-alia transacted the following business:



a)Approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019;

b)Approved Audited Annual Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019

c)Approved the appointment of M/s. Siddiqui & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial year ending on March 31, 2020.

d)Approved the appointment of M/s Multi Associates, Chartered Accountants, New Delhi (Firm Registration No. 509955C) as an Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year ending on March 31. 2020.



The Board meeting commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 1:15 P.M.



The Financial Results will be published in the newspaper shortly.



You are requested to take the same on record and oblige.





Pdf Link: Shivkamal Impex Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com